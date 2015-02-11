FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Poroshenko says conflict will 'go out of control' without ceasefire
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 11, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko says conflict will 'go out of control' without ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, arriving in Minsk, Belarus, for a four-power summit on the Ukraine crisis, said on Wednesday the pro-Russian separatist conflict would go “out of control” if there was no de-escalation and ceasefire.

“Either the situation goes down the road of de-escalation, ceasefire ... or the situation goes out of control,” he said after being greeted by Belarussian President Aleksander Lukashenko ahead of the talks with the leaders of France, Germany and Russia.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessanda Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.