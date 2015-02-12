Ukraine's Poroshenko says ceasefire to come into force from Sunday

MINSK (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday after marathon peace talks with the Russian, French and German leaders that a general ceasefire would come into force on Sunday in Ukraine’s east, where Kiev is fighting pro-Russian separatists.

“The main thing which has been achieved is that from Saturday into Sunday there should be declared without any conditions at all a general ceasefire,” he told journalists after the talks in Minsk, Belarus.