Ukraine's Poroshenko says ceasefire to come into force from Sunday
February 12, 2015 / 9:53 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko says ceasefire to come into force from Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday after marathon peace talks with the Russian, French and German leaders that a general ceasefire would come into force on Sunday in Ukraine’s east, where Kiev is fighting pro-Russian separatists.

“The main thing which has been achieved is that from Saturday into Sunday there should be declared without any conditions at all a general ceasefire,” he told journalists after the talks in Minsk, Belarus.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alexander Winning

