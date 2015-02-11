FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany start talks on Ukraine crisis
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 11, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany start talks on Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany arrived in the Belarussian capital of Minsk on Wednesday and began talks to try to defuse the 10-month separatist crisis in Ukraine.

Belarussian leader Aleksander Lukashenko greeted Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Russia’s Vladimir Putin separately at Minsk’s ornate Independence Palace. He handed a bouquet of flowers to German Chancellor Angela Merkel whom he welcomed together with French President Francois Hollande.

In an exchange with Lukashenko, a solemn-faced Poroshenko said: “Either the situation goes down the road of de-escalation, ceasefire ... or the situation goes out of control.”

The four leaders met alone for discussions, a source with Hollande said, and were due to go into a full summit with their delegations later.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alessandra Prentice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.