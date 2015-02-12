FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minsk talks on Ukraine crisis could last six more hours: Kiev presidential aide
February 12, 2015 / 1:23 AM / 3 years ago

Minsk talks on Ukraine crisis could last six more hours: Kiev presidential aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - Talks between leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine on the Ukraine crisis in Minsk, Belarus, could continue for at least another five to six hours, a Ukrainian presidential aide said early on Thursday.

“We’ve got another 5-6 hours of work. At least. But we should not leave here without an agreement on an unconditional ceasefire. There’s a battle of nerves underway,” aide Valeriy Chaly said in a Facebook post.

Chaly made his comment after talks had already been underway for seven hours.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

