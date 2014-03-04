FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 4, 2014 / 5:08 PM / 4 years ago

Swedish and Danish foreign ministers to visit Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Sweden and Denmark will travel to Ukraine for a two-visit on Wednesday, Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Sweden’s Carl Bildt and Denmark’s Martin Lidegaard will visit Kiev and also eastern Ukraine, home to many ethnic Russians, and meet, among others, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk and local parliamentarians.

Bildt has advocated a tough stance against Moscow in the wake of Russia’s moves to seize control of Crimea and prepare for a potential further military incursion into its neighbor.

Sweden’s military said it had moved two fighter jets to the Baltic island of Gotland, a move prompted in part by Russian military exercises in the region.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Kevin Liffey

