FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss police raid Yanukovich firm in laundering probe
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 28, 2014 / 11:23 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss police raid Yanukovich firm in laundering probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss police have raided the premises of a Geneva firm owned by ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich and his son Oleksander in an investigation into “aggravated money laundering.”

The Geneva cantonal ministry in charge of justice and police said the raid took place on Thursday morning and documents were taken away. The action was directed “against the Yanukovych clan,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry did not name the firm whose offices were searched or give further details.

The raid was led by Geneva’s General Prosecutor, Yves Bertossa, who has headed investigations into many other money-laundering cases. There was no immediate indication if anyone had been arrested.

“A criminal investigation for severe money laundering is currently being conducted in Geneva against Viktor Yanukovich and his son Oleksander,” the statement said.

The Swiss government said on Thursday it would order banks to freeze any funds in Swiss banks found to be linked any Yanukovich funds. The followed similar action by Austria.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Alison Williams and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.