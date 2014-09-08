FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss President not optimistic about Ukraine ceasefire, urges political solution
September 8, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss President not optimistic about Ukraine ceasefire, urges political solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Swiss President Didier Burkhalter said on Monday that he was not optimistic about the Ukraine ceasefire, saying it was not enough just to have a cessation of hostilities but both sides must push for political solution.

Burkhalter, who holds the rotating chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), was asked whether he was optimistic about the ceasefire clinched between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists.

“I‘m not optimistic at all. I’ve not been optimistic at all since the beginning,” he told the Swiss foreign correspondents association in Geneva. “It can work if one wants. The different actors must really push for a breakthrough.”

“A ceasefire alone is not enough,” Burkhalter said, adding that it should be given a chance.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

