Swiss government says to block funds linked to Ukraine's Yanukovich
February 27, 2014 / 3:23 PM / 4 years ago

Swiss government says to block funds linked to Ukraine's Yanukovich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government said it will order banks to freeze any funds in Swiss banks found to be linked to ousted President Viktor Yanukovich.

“The federal council decided yesterday to freeze any Yanukovich funds found in Switzerland,” government spokesman Andre Simonazzi said in an emailed statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine’s new prime minister Arseny Yatseniuk accused the Yanukovich government of stripping state coffers bare, saying $37 billion of credit it had received had disappeared.

The Swiss government said it was reminding banks to be more cautious in handling Ukraine funds.

Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan

