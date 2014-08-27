FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss outline new measures to stop bypassing of sanctions on Russia
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 27, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Swiss outline new measures to stop bypassing of sanctions on Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Russian banks will require approval to issue long-term financial instruments in Switzerland, the government said on Wednesday, as it detailed measures to ensure it does not become a place for individuals or funds to avoid European sanctions on Moscow.

Switzerland, which is outside the European Union but is linked by agreements governing trade and other measures, decided in March not to join the EU’s sanctions over the Ukraine crisis but has been keen not to be used as a route to circumvent them.

In a statement, the government said five Russian banks would now require authorization to issue long-term financial instruments in Switzerland. The five banks are Sberbank, VTB Bank, Gazprombank, Vnesheconombank and Rosselkhozbank.

It also said it had added a further 11 names of individuals and organizations to a list designed to prevent it being used to bypass the sanctions..

“The Federal Council continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine closely and reserves the right to take further measures depending on how the situation develops,” the government said in the statement.

Earlier this month, Switzerland expanded an export ban on defense materials to Russia and Ukraine and said it was looking to beef up measures to stop Russians using the country to bypass sanctions.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.