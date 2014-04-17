FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., EU say still at loggerheads with Russia over Crimea
April 17, 2014

U.S., EU say still at loggerheads with Russia over Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States and European Union still have a significant difference with Russia over the status of Crimea, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Thursday, as they reached a deal at the end of talks with Russia on measures to stabilize Ukraine.

Both Kerry and Ashton said it was “crystal clear” that such differences remained, and Kerry said Russia had “illegally” taken over the peninsula from Ukraine last month and the United States had not given up on it.

“Nobody has left behind the issue of Crimea,” Kerry said.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

