FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Geneva talks on Ukraine aim for written 'solution': source
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 17, 2014 / 1:39 PM / 3 years ago

Geneva talks on Ukraine aim for written 'solution': source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Four-party talks to resolve the crisis in Ukraine are working on a written document that will be published later on Thursday if the talks go well, a diplomatic source with knowledge of the talks said.

“I know that they are working on a solution to the problem. They are working on something written,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Ukraine’s acting Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia returned to their four-way meeting after lunch, changing plans for the meeting to break up after one session.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.