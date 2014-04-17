FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Geneva talks on Ukraine aim for written 'solution': source

Tom Miles

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Four-party talks to resolve the crisis in Ukraine are working on a written document that will be published later on Thursday if the talks go well, said diplomats on the sidelines of the talks.

“I know that they are working on a solution to the problem. They are working on something written,” said a diplomatic source with knowledge of the talks said.

“A document is being worked on,” said a second diplomatic source said.

It was not clear what format the document might take, nor how long it might need to be worked on. But the push to agree common language and find common ground may be seen as a positive sign, since a war of words between Moscow and Kiev has looked in danger of turning into real conflict for weeks.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the authorities in Kiev of plunging the country into an “abyss”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Ukraine’s acting Foreign Minister, Andriy Deshchytsia, had previously planned to cut their talks short after one session of around two hours.

But after a working lunch and a bilateral meeting between Kerry and Lavrov they returned to their four-way meeting. Diplomats on the sidelines said all the delegates were still at the table.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Larry King

