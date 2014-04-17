Top diplomats working on Ukraine statement, no agreement yet

Geneva (Reuters) - The United States, Russia, Ukraine and the European Union are working on a joint statement about the crisis in Ukraine but they have not reached any agreement and talks are continuing, a Western official said on Thursday.

“The parties are working on a joint statement about the path forward, but they are not there yet and the meeting is ongoing,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, as the U.S., Russian, Ukrainian and EU foreign ministers met in Geneva.