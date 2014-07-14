FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says Ukraine 'contact group' seeks talks with separatists
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Germany says Ukraine 'contact group' seeks talks with separatists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A diplomatic ‘Contact Group’ on the Ukrainian crisis aims to talk to pro-Russian separatists by video conference on Tuesday and meet them in person soon afterwards, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday.

Steinmeier said all parties were making a “strong effort” for the Contact Group - which includes Russia, Ukraine and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe - to hold the video conference and agree a venue for a direct meeting with the rebels.

The German foreign minister issued his statement after speaking to his French, Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on a conference call.

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.