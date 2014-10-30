EU says Russia, Ukraine gas talks to resume on Thursday

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU-hosted talks between Russia and Ukraine on unblocking deliveries of Russian gas to Ukraine will resume on Thursday after a marathon session the previous day, a European Commission spokesperson said.

“Jointly prepared documents laying down a common understanding have been prepared and are now with the respective governments in Moscow and Kiev for approval,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Trilateral consultations will continue throughout the course of today (Thursday).”

Negotiators made no obvious progress in talks that began on Wednesday and ended in the early hours of Thursday.