December 10, 2014 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

Parties to Ukraine peace talks to discuss next meeting on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Representatives from Moscow, Kiev, pro-Russian separatist rebels in east Ukraine and the OSCE will discuss the timing for a next round of peace talks in Minsk on Wednesday, the separatists’ press service said.

“A Skype conference of the contact group is planned today,” the press service said in a statement, referring to the four-party talks aimed seeking a solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine. It said the parties would set the date for the next meeting in Minsk during the call.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper

