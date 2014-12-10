Parties to Ukraine peace talks to discuss next meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Representatives from Moscow, Kiev, pro-Russian separatist rebels in east Ukraine and the OSCE will discuss the timing for a next round of peace talks in Minsk on Wednesday, the separatists’ press service said.

“A Skype conference of the contact group is planned today,” the press service said in a statement, referring to the four-party talks aimed seeking a solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine. It said the parties would set the date for the next meeting in Minsk during the call.