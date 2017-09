MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus said on Thursday the next round of talks between Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on the crisis in eastern Ukraine would take place in Minsk on Jan. 30, TASS reported on Thursday.

“The contact group informed the Belarussian Foreign Ministry that tomorrow, Jan. 30, they intend to hold the next round of talks,” said foreign ministry spokesman Dmitry Mironchik.