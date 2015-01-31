FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Officials from Ukraine, Russia, OSCE and rebels arrive in Minsk for Ukraine peace talks
#World News
January 31, 2015

Officials from Ukraine, Russia, OSCE and rebels arrive in Minsk for Ukraine peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma (blue tie) after arriving at Minsk's International Airport, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK (Reuters) - Representatives from Ukraine, Russia, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and pro-Russian separatists gathered in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday in a fresh attempt to reopen peace talks on the Ukraine crisis.

A Reuters reporter saw former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, and representatives from Russia and the OSCE, drive away towards Minsk after their arrival at the airport.

Two representatives of pro-Russian separatists who are fighting Kiev government forces in the east of Ukraine arrived earlier on Saturday.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing By Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
