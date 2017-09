U.S. Vice President Joe Biden talks with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (R) during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) during the 51st Munich Security Conference at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel in Munich February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany and Ukraine, and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, began a three-way meeting on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich on Saturday to discuss a peace plan for eastern Ukraine.

It was their first meeting since German Chancellor Angela Merkel returned from talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.