FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leaders aim to meet in Minsk on Wednesday on Ukraine crisis: Germany
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 8, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Leaders aim to meet in Minsk on Wednesday on Ukraine crisis: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France aim to meet in Minsk on Wednesday to continue work on resolving the crisis in Ukraine after holding a conference call on Sunday, a German government spokesman said in a statement.

“In (the call) they worked further on a package of measures in the context of their efforts on a comprehensive settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine,” said Steffen Seibert in the statement.

“This work will be continued tomorrow in Berlin with the goal of holding a ‘Normandy Format’ summit on Wednesday in Minsk,” he said. He added that signatories of last year’s Minsk deal, including representatives of the OSCE, Russia and Ukraine and Russian separatists would also meet in Minsk by Wednesday.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.