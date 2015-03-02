FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany agree on OSCE role in conflict zone: Poroshenko
#World News
March 2, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany agree on OSCE role in conflict zone: Poroshenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine by telephone on Monday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said in a statement published on his website.

Poroshenko, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France’s President Francois Hollande support Kiev’s proposal to put observers from the OSCE security watchdog into areas of eastern Ukraine where the ceasefire is not being observed, the statement said.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
