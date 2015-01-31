FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's envoy accuses separatists of undermining Minsk peace talks
#World News
January 31, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's envoy accuses separatists of undermining Minsk peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - Peace talks on Ukraine broke up on Saturday after more than four hours and Ukraine’s envoy accused separatist envoys of undermining the meeting by making ultimatums and refusing to discuss plans for a ceasefire, Interfax news agency said.

Ukraine’s representative, former president Leonid Kuchma, was quoted by Interfax as saying that the two separatist officials present had delivered ultimatums and refused “to discuss a plan of measures for a quick ceasefire and a pull-back of heavy weapons”.

He also reproached the two main separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine, who signed key agreements in Minsk last September, for failing to attend Saturday’s follow-up meeting of the “contact group”, which also involved a Russian envoy and an official from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

