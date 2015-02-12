FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rebels won't sign Ukraine deal unless government troops retreat: sources
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 12, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Rebels won't sign Ukraine deal unless government troops retreat: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - Participants at international peace talks trying to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine said on Thursday that pro-Russian separatists were refusing to sign an agreement unless Kiev agreed to withdraw its troops from the town of Debeltseve.

“No agreement yet. The pro-Russian separatists do not want to sign. They demand the retreat of the Ukrainian army from Debaltseve,” said one of the sources at talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany in Minsk.

Pro-Moscow forces in eastern Ukraine have tightened the pressure on Kiev by launching some of the war’s worst fighting near the railway town of Debaltseve.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.