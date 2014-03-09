Ukraine PM says he will go to U.S. to discuss Crimea crisis

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Sunday he would go to the United States this week to discuss the standoff with Russia over Ukraine’s southern region of Crimea.

“I am going to the United states to hold top-level meetings on resolving the situation unfolding in our bilateral and multilateral relations,” Yatseniuk said at the start of a government meeting in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

He did not immediately give any dates and provided no other details of the visit. I