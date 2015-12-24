Ukraine parliament changes tax laws needed to adopt 2016 budget

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday approved a series of amendments to tax laws needed to adopt the 2016 state budget, one of the conditions for unblocking a new tranche of credit from the International Monetary Fund.

Deputies reduced the tax on employers and unified the tax rate on personal income. But deputies increased excise duties on tobacco, fuel and alcohol with the aim of balancing the budget.

The laws must be signed by President Petro Poroshenko to come into force.