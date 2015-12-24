FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine parliament changes tax laws needed to adopt 2016 budget
December 24, 2015

Ukraine parliament changes tax laws needed to adopt 2016 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko addresses a cabinet meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday approved a series of amendments to tax laws needed to adopt the 2016 state budget, one of the conditions for unblocking a new tranche of credit from the International Monetary Fund.

Deputies reduced the tax on employers and unified the tax rate on personal income. But deputies increased excise duties on tobacco, fuel and alcohol with the aim of balancing the budget.

The laws must be signed by President Petro Poroshenko to come into force.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
