FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's goods trade deficit narrows sharply in 2014 as imports plunge
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 16, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's goods trade deficit narrows sharply in 2014 as imports plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s trade deficit for goods narrowed sharply last year to $468.3 million, official data showed on Monday, but that was due to a drop in imports following a gas pricing row with Russia and a sharp depreciation of the hryvnia currency.

Ukraine’s economy has been hammered by a year of political upheaval and war, putting the former Soviet republic on the brink of bankruptcy.

The conflict with pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine’s industrial eastern regions has hit the country’s main exports such as steel.

Ukraine’s total exports fell 13.5 percent last year, to $53.9 billion, while imports plunged 28.3 percent to $54.381 billion, the state statistics service said.

The trade deficit narrowed from $13.5 billion in 2013.

Ukraine secured a new $40 billion, four-year IMF-led international financing deal last week to prop up its finances. Its hryvnia currency plunged 30 against the dollar after the central bank was forced this month to scrap the currency’s peg to the dollar and move towards a free float.

Metals, agriculture products and grain were Ukraine’s main exports last year. The country imported mostly fuel, machinery, equipment and chemical products, the statistics service said in a statement.

Ukraine is trying to reduce its reliance on Russia for gas supplies, saying it is buying Russian gas at above market prices.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.