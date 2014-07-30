FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia drafts regulation on import duties for Ukraine: document
July 30, 2014

Russia drafts regulation on import duties for Ukraine: document

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Ministry has drafted a regulation introducing import duties on Ukrainian goods, a draft document showed, in an apparent response to Kiev’s trade deal with the European Union. Russia said last month it was likely to respond with trade barriers after Kiev signed an association agreement with the EU which provides for free trade between the two.

According to the text of the draft regulation, published on a government website, a wide range of Ukrainian goods - from beer to furniture and cars - will be subject to duties that Russia’s Customs Union applies to “most favoured nations”, ending a more favourable tariff regime.

Moscow fears that Ukraine may re-export EU products into Russia, avoiding duties that Russia imposes to protect its own output. It is also concerned that an influx of EU products into Ukraine will lead to Ukraine dumping some of its production in Russia. The new regulation has yet to be reviewed by other government bodies and pass a legal expertise before it is submitted to the government. It does not require voting in parliament and will come into force one month after its official publication.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper

