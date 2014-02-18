Ukraine to restrict traffic into violence-torn Kiev

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will restrict incoming traffic to Kiev from midnight to prevent the escalation of clashes of anti-government protesters with police, the government press agency said on Tuesday.
“To prevent human casualties and the escalation of conflict we ask the citizens of Ukraine to take into account that transport in the direction of Kiev will be restricted from midnight,” it said.
Nine people died during clashes in Kiev on Tuesday, seven civilians and two policemen, police said.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Robin Pomeroy