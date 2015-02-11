FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. army to train Ukrainians in March: commander U.S. army Europe
#World News
February 11, 2015 / 1:04 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. army to train Ukrainians in March: commander U.S. army Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Army Europe commander Ben Hodges speaks as Polish general Boguslaw Samol stands during news conference during a visit to the Multinational Corps Northeast, NATO base at Szczecin in north-west Poland February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta

SZCZECIN, Poland (Reuters) - U.S. Army Europe commander Ben Hodges said on Wednesday the U.S. army will provide training to Ukrainian troops battling Russian-backed separatists in the country's east.

The training mission will start in March, with one battalion of U.S. soldiers training three Ukrainian battalions, Hodges said during a visit to a NATO base at Szczecin in north-west Poland.

"We will train them in security tasks, medical (tasks), how to operate in an environment where the Russians are jamming (communications) and how to protect (themselves) from Russian and rebel artillery," he said.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goclowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
