Ukraine does not recognize pact making Crimea Russian: ministry
March 18, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine does not recognize pact making Crimea Russian: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine does not recognize a treaty signed in Moscow on Tuesday making its Crimean peninsula a part of Russia, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.

“The signing of the so-called agreement on Crimea joining the Russian Federation and the corresponding address by the Russian president has nothing in common with law or democracy or common sense,” ministry spokesman Evhen Perebynis said on Twitter.

“Putin’s address very clearly demonstrates just how real the threat is that Russia poses to international security and international security,” he said.

Reporting by Natalya Zinet; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Richard Balmforth

