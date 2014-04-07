FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Protests in east Ukraine aimed at bringing in Russian troops: PM
April 7, 2014 / 7:38 AM / 3 years ago

Protests in east Ukraine aimed at bringing in Russian troops: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Protests in eastern Ukraine in which pro-Russian activists seized public buildings in three cities are part of a plan to destabilize Ukraine and bring in Russian troops, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Monday.

Saying Russian troops were within a 30 km (19 mile) zone from the Ukrainian border, Yatseniuk told a government meeting: ”An anti-Ukrainian plan is being put into operation ... under which foreign troops will cross the border and seize the territory of the country.

“We will not allow this,” he said.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Thomas Grove

