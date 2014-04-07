Protests in east Ukraine aimed at bringing in Russian troops: PM

KIEV (Reuters) - Protests in eastern Ukraine in which pro-Russian activists seized public buildings in three cities are part of a plan to destabilize Ukraine and bring in Russian troops, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Monday.
Saying Russian troops were within a 30 km (19 mile) zone from the Ukrainian border, Yatseniuk told a government meeting: ”An anti-Ukrainian plan is being put into operation ... under which foreign troops will cross the border and seize the territory of the country.
“We will not allow this,” he said.
