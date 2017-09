Ukraine says Russian truck movement represents 'direct invasion' by Russia

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities said on Friday that 90 trucks from a Russian aid convoy had crossed into Ukraine without permission and Ukraine’s state security chief said this amounted to a “direct invasion” by Russia.

“They passed into Ukraine without clearance or participation of the International Red Cross or (Ukrainian) border guards,” military spokesman Andriy Lysenko told journalists.

“We consider this a direct invasion by Russia of Ukraine,” Ukrainian state security chief Valentyn Nalivaychenko said in a separate statement to journalists.