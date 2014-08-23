FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
184 Russian vehicles from aid convoy to Ukraine return to Russia: Ukraine military
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 23, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

184 Russian vehicles from aid convoy to Ukraine return to Russia: Ukraine military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A total of 184 vehicles from the Russian aid convoy which crossed into Ukraine on Friday without permission have returned to Russia, a Ukrainian military spokesman said.

“According to our information as of 1 p.m. (1000 GMT), the departure from the territory of Ukraine by 184 Russian vehicles has been confirmed,” the spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, told Reuters.

He said they had left through the same crossing point by which they had entered via the Ukrainian border settlement of Izvaryne. No checks by Ukrainian border guards or customs officers had taken place.

Asked how many Russian vehicles still remained in Ukraine, he replied: “I don’t know.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.