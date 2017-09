Members of self-defence units saw a fence enclosing the parliament building in Kiev February 26, 2014. Ukraine's acting president Oleksander Turchinov has assumed the duties of head of the armed forces, the presidential website said on Wednesday. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s acting president Oleksander Turchinov has assumed the duties of head of the armed forces, the presidential website said on Wednesday.

The move was announced in a decree published on the website.