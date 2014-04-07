FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia is playing out 'Crimean scenario' in eastern Ukraine: acting president
#World News
April 7, 2014 / 12:19 PM / 3 years ago

Russia is playing out 'Crimean scenario' in eastern Ukraine: acting president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Acting Ukrainian president Oleksander Turchinov (R) visits a military exhibition near the settlement of Desna in the Chernigov region, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

KIEV (Reuters) - Separatist action in eastern Ukraine where pro-Russia demonstrators have occupied public buildings shows a “second stage” of special operations by Russia is under way aimed at breaking up Ukraine, its interim president said on Monday.

Oleksander Turchinov, in a televised appeal to the people, said the action in three cities of eastern Ukraine - Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk - showed that the enemies of Ukraine were “playing out the Crimean scenario” - a reference to the pro-Russian takeover of the peninsula and its annexation by Russia.

“We will not allow this,” he said.

Warning that some separatist activists had taken up arms, Turchinov said: “Anti-terrorist measures will be carried out against those who had taken up weapons.”

Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by Thomas Grove

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
