FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian leader calls rebel vote a farce inspired by Russia
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 12, 2014 / 6:54 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian leader calls rebel vote a farce inspired by Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian acting president Oleksander Turchinov condemned Sunday’s unofficial self-rule referendum in eastern regions as a farce inspired by Russia to destabilize Ukraine and topple the country’s leaders in Kiev.

He said in a statement that the polls, in which pro-Russian rebels declared an overwhelming vote for a break with Kiev, had no legal consequence for the country.

“These processes are inspired by the leadership of the Russian Federation and are destructive to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions’ economies and threaten the lives and welfare of citizens and have the aim of destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, disrupting (May 25) presidential elections and overthrowing Ukrainian authorities.”

writing by Ralph Boulton; editing by Pavel Polityuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.