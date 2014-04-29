Ukraine's acting president demands police dismissals in east

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s acting president demanded the dismissal on Tuesday of police chiefs in the eastern cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, saying much of the police in the east of the country had proven incapable of fulfilling their duties.

The statement by Oleksander Turchynov followed the takeover by armed pro-Russian separatists of several state buildings in Luhansk on Tuesday, unopposed by police.

“The overwhelming majority of law enforcement bodies in the east are incapable of fulfilling their duty to defend our citizens,” he said.