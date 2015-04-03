FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey decries rights abuses of Crimean Tatars, to send observer mission
April 3, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey decries rights abuses of Crimean Tatars, to send observer mission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday described the situation in Crimea as “unacceptable”, decrying rights abuses against Turkic-speaking Tatars and saying Ankara would dispatch an informal observer mission soon.

“The Crimean people and particularly Crimean Tatars have been oppressed, attacked and their rights have been violated ... We are sending an informal mission to observe human rights violations in Crimea soon,” he told a news conference in Lithuania.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan

