Turkey offers Ukraine $50 mln loan: Ukraine's Poroshenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Turkey has offered a $50 million loan to Ukraine to help cover its budget deficit, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said in a joint press conference with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

“I‘m grateful to Erdogan for the decision to offer a loan of $50 million towards covering the budget deficit,” Poroshenko said following a one-on-one meeting with Erdogan, who was on an official visit to the Ukrainian capital.

Turkey also offered Ukraine $10 million in humanitarian assistance, Poroshenko said.