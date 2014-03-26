West's response may stop further Russian actions in Ukraine: Polish PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday it seems that measures adopted by the European Union and the United States will succeed in preventing further Russian interference in Ukraine.

“It looks like the measured stance of the EU, the United States and probably Poland is starting to yield positive results,” Tusk said at news conference.

“It seems that it will be possible to stop Russia from undertaking other acts of aggression and interference on the territory of Ukraine,” he said.