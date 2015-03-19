FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU must keep sanctions until Minsk agreement fulfilled: Tusk
March 19, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

EU must keep sanctions until Minsk agreement fulfilled: Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must keep up pressure on Russia through sanctions until a Ukraine ceasefire agreement has been fully implemented, European Council President Donale Tusk said on Thursday.

“One of the best ways of supporting Ukraine will be through upholding the sanctions pressure on Russia until we witness a full implementation of the Minsk agreement,” he told a news conference before an EU summit that will discuss sanctions.

“This must ultimately conclude in Ukraine regaining control of its borders as foreseen in the plan brokered by (French) President (Francois) Hollande and (German) Chancellor (Angela) Merkel,” he said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

