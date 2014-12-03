EU's Tusk holds phone talks on peace, economy with Ukraine

Former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk attends a ceremony with outgoing European Council President, Herman Van Rompuy (not in picture), during which Tusk took over Van Rompuy replacing him as head of the European Council, in Brussels, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said he had held telephone talks with Ukraine’s president on Wednesday and the two leaders agreed on the need for a political settlement respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

In a statement, Tusk said he and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko had discussed the need to pursue a peace deal with Russia, adding “a political settlement must be reached in full respect of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence”.

Tusk also welcomed Ukraine’s readiness to tackle its economic crisis through “a robust reform process” and said the EU was willing to support it.