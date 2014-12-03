FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Tusk holds phone talks on peace, economy with Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2014 / 1:14 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Tusk holds phone talks on peace, economy with Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk attends a ceremony with outgoing European Council President, Herman Van Rompuy (not in picture), during which Tusk took over Van Rompuy replacing him as head of the European Council, in Brussels, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said he had held telephone talks with Ukraine’s president on Wednesday and the two leaders agreed on the need for a political settlement respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

In a statement, Tusk said he and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko had discussed the need to pursue a peace deal with Russia, adding “a political settlement must be reached in full respect of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence”.

Tusk also welcomed Ukraine’s readiness to tackle its economic crisis through “a robust reform process” and said the EU was willing to support it.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.