FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish PM says EU discussions on Russia sanctions 'stormy'
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 6, 2014 / 5:33 PM / 4 years ago

Polish PM says EU discussions on Russia sanctions 'stormy'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - European Union leaders’ decisions about sanctions on Russia at a meeting on Thursday may not go as far as some people would like, but they were still significant, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

“The discussions were stormy,” Tusk told a news conference in Brussels broadcast on Polish television. “Maybe not everybody will be satisfied, but we achieved more than could have been expected just a few hours ago.”

He also said that European leaders agreed to suspend preparations until further notice for a Group of Eight meeting in the Russian city of Sochi.

Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.