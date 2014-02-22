Ukraine lawmakers press for release of Tymoshenko

Then Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko speaks during a session of the Higher Administrative Court in central Kiev in this February 19, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin/Files

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers voted on Saturday in favor of accelerating the release of jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko under quicker procedures, without requiring the president’s endorsement.

Tymoshenko was jailed in 2011 for abuse of office linked to a gas deal she brokered with Russia as prime minister, following a trial denounced by the European Union as politically motivated. Lawmakers on Friday voted to amend the criminal code to release Tymoshenko, but it required the president’s signature.