FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Tymoshenko calls for sanctions on Russia: Italian TV
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2014 / 5:27 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Tymoshenko calls for sanctions on Russia: Italian TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition politician Yulia Tymoshenko called on Western powers to impose sanctions on Russia after Moscow said on Tuesday that sending troops into its neighbor was a possibility.

“Diplomatic efforts are not enough; I think what must be done is to impose economic sanctions on Russia. Especially if there is a further escalation of violence,” Tymoshenko said in an interview with SkyTG24, according to their Italian translation.

Tymoshenko, twice Ukrainian prime minister, said Russia had violated a 1994 accord guaranteeing Ukraine’s security and called on the United Nations and world leaders to broker talks between Moscow and Kiev.

“I believe that the negotiations cannot be carried out by Ukrainians and Russians, after the military aggression that we have suffered. There can be no direct dialogue at this time.”

The ousting of Ukraine’s Russian-backed president, Viktor Yanukovich, after months of street protests, and Moscow’s subsequent seizure of the Crimea region have prompted the most serious confrontation between Moscow and the West since the end of the Cold War.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.