FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Tymoshenko says carry on with protests
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 22, 2014 / 8:03 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Tymoshenko says carry on with protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko urged President Viktor Yanukovich’s opponents on Saturday not to abandon their protests in central Kiev even though parliament has voted to oust him.

In an emotional speech to thousands of protesters in Kiev’s Independence Square after she was carried on to a stage in a wheelchair, she said: “You have no right to leave the Maidan (square)... Don’t stop yet.”

Tymoshenko, a former prime minister, was released earlier on Saturday from the hospital where she had been held under prison guard for much of the time since she was convicted in 2011 on charges of abuse of office. Supporters say the case was politically motivated.

Her speech was briefly interrupted by a heckler but she later carried on addressing the crowd. Some people welcomed her speech but others whistled.

Reporting By Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.