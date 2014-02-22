Ukraine's Tymoshenko says carry on with protests

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko urged President Viktor Yanukovich’s opponents on Saturday not to abandon their protests in central Kiev even though parliament has voted to oust him.

In an emotional speech to thousands of protesters in Kiev’s Independence Square after she was carried on to a stage in a wheelchair, she said: “You have no right to leave the Maidan (square)... Don’t stop yet.”

Tymoshenko, a former prime minister, was released earlier on Saturday from the hospital where she had been held under prison guard for much of the time since she was convicted in 2011 on charges of abuse of office. Supporters say the case was politically motivated.

Her speech was briefly interrupted by a heckler but she later carried on addressing the crowd. Some people welcomed her speech but others whistled.