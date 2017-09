Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski delivers his speech during a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s president said on Wednesday that Britain’s decision to send servicemen to Ukraine to help train the Ukrainian army is a move in the right direction.

Bronislaw Komorowski also told reporters that Poland will keep its options open regarding its support for Kiev.