Ukraine's U.N. envoy: 'We are strong enough to defend ourselves'
February 28, 2014 / 9:13 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's U.N. envoy: 'We are strong enough to defend ourselves'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Yuriy Sergeyev said on Friday “we are strong enough to defend ourselves” while accusing Russia of illegally sending unauthorized military assets across the border of the former Soviet republic.

Sergeyev was speaking to reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council in a closed-door session on the escalating crisis in Ukraine and the seizure of two airports in the autonomous region of Crimea.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

