Ukraine's U.N. envoy: 'We are strong enough to defend ourselves'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Yuriy Sergeyev said on Friday “we are strong enough to defend ourselves” while accusing Russia of illegally sending unauthorized military assets across the border of the former Soviet republic.

Sergeyev was speaking to reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council in a closed-door session on the escalating crisis in Ukraine and the seizure of two airports in the autonomous region of Crimea.