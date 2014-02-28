Russia says Crimea deployments based on agreements with Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Any Russian military movements in Crimea are in keeping with Moscow’s existing arrangement with Ukraine on the deployment of military assets in the former Soviet republic, Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said on Friday.

“We are acting within the framework of that agreement,” he told reporters after a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council. He did not give any details or comment on specifics of any Russian military deployments on Ukrainian territory.