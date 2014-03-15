FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia vetoes U.N. resolution against Crimea referendum
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

Russia vetoes U.N. resolution against Crimea referendum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday vetoed a U.N. Security Council draft resolution that declares a planned referendum on the status of Ukraine’s Crimea region “can have no validity” and urges nations and international organizations not to recognize it.

The Russian veto of the draft resolution, drawn up by the United States, was expected. Moscow, which has sent military forces to the Crimea, is backing Sunday’s referendum, which would transfer control of the region from Ukraine to Russia.

The brief resolution noted that the referendum was not backed by the Ukrainian government in Kiev.

“This referendum can have no validity, and cannot form the basis for any alteration of the status of Crimea,” it states. It calls on “all states, international organizations and specialized agencies not to recognize any alteration of the status of Crimea on the basis of this referendum.”

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, told reporters before the council met, “No surprises at this vote.”

Russia is one of the Security Council’s five permanent, veto-holding members.

Reporting by Mirjam Donath; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.